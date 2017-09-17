Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Applauds His Side's Defensive Resilience After 1-1 Away Draw With Liverpool

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has spoken of his pride in the defensive display shown by his side in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets took the lead in the 27th minute of the game, with Scott Arfield capitalising on a defensive error to coolly slot home. Mohamed Salah equalised three minutes later, but his side failed to score a winner.

The Reds went on to pile pressure on the away side for the rest of the match, but failed to make the breakthrough despite registering a staggering 25 shots at goal. Dyche was clearly delighted with the result, and spoke to reporters after the match, via the Liverpool Echo, about his satisfaction with the result. Dyche claimed:

"Our gameplan wasn't to come here and keep the ball all afternoon - it isn't going to happen. You know they're going to have some efforts but if you keep them as far out as we kept them, as in distance from the goal, you know the stats say it's much harder to score from 30 yards than it is from six. I thought we done that well today.

Liverpool had 19 shots vs Sevilla

26 vs Burnley

LFC scored 3 goals



Sevilla had 3 shots

Burnley had 4 shots

Liverpool conceded 3 goals pic.twitter.com/xinG3ugOcc — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) September 16, 2017

"Our shape was good, our defensive unit was excellent, other than their goal - we got caught square on a long ball, the irony of that, hey? I thought they (the Burnley defence) were absolutely excellent."

Dyche's side have dramatically improved their fortune on the road this season, having struggled in their travels during the last campaign - their Premier League status retained mainly down to an excellent home record. This season, the Clarets have beaten the champions Chelsea on the road, and claimed crucial draws against Spurs at Wembley and now Liverpool at Anfield.

Burnley will now begin their preparations for a busy week ahead, with a League Cup tie against Leeds United on Tuesday, followed by a huge home match against Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town next Saturday afternoon.