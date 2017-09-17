Crystal Palace Have Now Gone a Record 439 Minutes Without Scoring at the Start of Premier League

Crystal Palace have now set a record for the longest run at the start of a Premier League campaign without scoring.

As revealed by Opta, the Eagles have gone 439 minutes without finding the net, and are yet to open their account after five games this season.

Palace have been profligate when chances have presented themselves, last weekend's 1-0 defeat against Burnley, which brought the end of Frank de Boer's brief spell in charge, a prime example of their struggles in front of goal.

439 - Crystal Palace are without a goal in 439 minutes this season, the longest ever run from the start of a @premierleague campaign. Blank. pic.twitter.com/XkkLPOsRWU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017

And they were denied again in their last outing, Roy Hodgson's first in charge, another 1-0 loss against Southampton at Selhurst Park.

The club's next three fixtures represent a daunting task for the former England boss and his players. They travel to both Manchester clubs, before hosting champions Chelsea.

"It could be an even worse scenario when that spell is over," Hodgson told BBC Sport after defeat against the Saints.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"But we'll work hard and if there are points to be won then we'll get them. We won't be lying down but, realistically, when you look at these three games, people will say 'how can you win them?' That's up to us.

"We won't be the first team to have a disastrous start and to pull ourselves out of trouble.

"I believe the work can be done on the training field if you have the right characters and we have those characters. We'll keep chipping away at that and we have to hope the fans, who will be bitterly disappointed, stay with us."