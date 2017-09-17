David Wagner Admits Disallowed Kachunga Goal 'Hurt' Huddersfield in 1-1 Draw with Leicester

Huddersfield Town took on Leicester City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the game ended 1-1. A debut goal by Laurent Depoitre wasn't enough to seal three points on the day as Jamie Vardy converted a penalty minutes later.

Huddersfield looked to bounce back as after the Foxes' goal as Elias Kachunga headed the ball into the back of the Leicester's net only for the goal to be disallowed by a wrongful offside ruling.

The Telegraph understand the David Wagner was upset by the decision as he admitted that the referee's decision 'hurt' his team's chance of winning.

“I’ve seen the video footage,” he said. “It was obvious that Kachunga was onside - nearly a yard. From my point of view it wasn’t difficult to see.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

"This is why we have the Referee’s Assistant on the touchline, unfortunately it was a mistake and this was a wrong decision."

Wagner emphasised how much the disallowed goal really came to his frustration but accepts the decision made despite it being clearly wrong.

“This is something that we have to accept even if it hurts, absolutely hurts. This is a huge disappointment for us.”

A win for Huddersfield on Saturday could have boosted the team up to third place in the Premier League table.