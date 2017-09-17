Diego Simeone Admits Atletico 'Must Improve' After 'Emotional' Win vs Malaga at Wanda Metropolitano

Diego Simeone has admitted that Atletico Madrid "must improve" after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Malaga at the club's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Los Rojiblancos' performance did not match the extravagance of the pre-match ceremony, with the resolute visitors proving frustrating opposition.

But Antoine Griezmann's second half goal was enough to give Atletico a narrow victory and mark the inauguration of the new arena with a success.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"The first night at the new stadium, I did not imagine it any other way," Simeone said, quoted by ESPN. "It was emotional at the start, I have never seen anything like it as a player or coach. The flags, the fans. You cannot help but look around and be affected."

The game was one of few chances, and Simeone did not shy away from the evident lack of creativity.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"We dominated, but making fewer chances than recently," said the Argentine coach. "When the goal came the situation then changed. Of course we must improve, but hopefully all this will make us stronger."

On the performance of match-winner Griezmann, Simeone added: "For sure Atletico's fans love to have players like this to enjoy, but the most important thing today was to win the game. We need [Griezmann] at his best and, bit by bit, he is becoming that decisive player again."

The French forward became the first scorer on a historic evening in Madrid, and said: "I am very happy to have scored the first goal in this magnificent stadium. For me this is the best stadium to play in, not just as it is my club's. Hopefully the fans cheer us on in the most important games. We are picking up our rhythm bit by bit."