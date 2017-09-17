Everton Confirm Video Game Franchise 'Angry Birds' as First Ever Shirt Sleeve Sponsor

Everton have signed a multi-year deal with Rovio Entertainment to sport the logo of popular video game Angry Birds on their shirt sleeves.

The 2017/18 campaign is the first in history to allow the sponsoring of shirt sleeves and a number of clubs in the Premier League have taken up the opportunity already, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

#RedisABlue! We're now official partners of @Everton F.C.! Check out the new Angry Birds sponsored jersey during today's Premier League game pic.twitter.com/jZdgO0gzbG — Angry Birds (@AngryBirds) September 17, 2017

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees can expect to have a wealth of new marketing opportunities to dive into as a result of their new partners.

The report claims: "With 97% global brand awareness, over 450m game downloads in 2016, 80m monthly active users, 25m followers on Facebook and more than 3bn YouTube views; Angry Birds’ worldwide digital reach offers Everton and Rovio the opportunity to create innovative branded content using the club’s crest, players and stadium - as well as giving users of the games the chance to win some exclusive Everton prizes."

Head of Commercial at Everton Alan McTavish added: "Rovio Entertainment recognise the global reach that Everton can deliver through its international fanbase and the global exposure of the Premier League.

"In return, working with Rovio and the Angry Birds brand gives Everton exposure in key international markets through their breadth of digital channels in gaming and animation, as well as a wide range of co-branded merchandise."

Angry Birds rose to prominence back in 2009 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenom and is still enjoyed by many today.

