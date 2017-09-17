Soccer

Everton Team Against Man Utd Means Club Have Played an Academy Graduate in 1000 Consecutive Games

18 minutes ago

Everton's team selection against Manchester United means the club have now played an academy graduate in 1,000 consecutive competitive games.

Tom Davies and Wayne Rooney both came through the youth ranks, and start at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The last time Everton did not select an academy graduate in the squad was in October 1995, in an away game at Bolton.

Since then, the Toffees have without fail included one in the 18-man squad for every competitive game, an impressively consistent record.

It is a demonstration of the success of the club's youth academy, and not many clubs boast a similar record.

Amongst their Premier League rivals, Brighton and Hove Albion’s last game without an academy player was 2016, while Bournemouth and Huddersfield's was only earlier this year.

Everton travel to United with one of their academy players at the centre of attention. Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time, and manager Ronald Koeman has spoken of the forward's significance in the club's history.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"He made a big contribution for Man United. At that time they had a lot of good players like Giggs. The quality in that team was incredible and he was part of that," said Koeman.

"He was English, he was young, he was scoring goals, he was a creative player and with more experience he was also important for the team and for the dressing room.

"Finally he chose Everton because he thought he didn't get enough game time and came back home and that is what happened to Wayne. Still, he is that player."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters