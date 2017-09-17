Soccer

Guardiola Waxes Lyrical About Striking Duo After Aguero & Jesus Both Score in 0-6 Watford Thrashing

39 minutes ago

Scoring ten goals and keeping two clean sheets in the past two matches, Manchester City are on a high at the moment after an emphatic 0-6 away victory - against an unbeaten Watford - moved the Citizens up to the top of the pile in the Premier League table.

Speaking to the official website after the match, manager Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero, while also speaking highly of the performance of his partner in crime Gabriel Jesus, who scored a controversial goal where he looked to be in an offside position.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Sergio's numbers speak for themselves,” said the Spanish boss. “His level is amazing and I was so happy with the third goal.

“In the box, he is so, so clever. He has this power to do this and we need his goals.”

The former Atletico Madrid forward was expected to spend more time on the bench this season, after being dropped for the talented Jesus, following his January switch from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, at the start of this campaign the two strikers have formed a devastating partnership that has made many defence's scratching their heads how to stop the duo.

"Last season we only had seven or eight games with Gabriel," said Guardiola. "I thought he and Sergio could play together and they have shown this.

“Gabriel is a fighter he helps us for many reasons, he scores goals, he’s very important for us."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After dispatching Dutch side Feyenoord with ease in the opening Champions League game, Guardiola spoke with enthusiasm following the comfortable win against the Hornets.

“But all my players were so good – to win 6-0 here at Watford is fantastic, especially after an away tie in the Champions League," added Guardiola. "We played as a team and we are so happy.

“In general, it is complicated after a game away in Europe. I’m so happy for the players and their commitment - all of them – and for three more points and the way we played today."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters