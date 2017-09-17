Guardiola Waxes Lyrical About Striking Duo After Aguero & Jesus Both Score in 0-6 Watford Thrashing

Scoring ten goals and keeping two clean sheets in the past two matches, Manchester City are on a high at the moment after an emphatic 0-6 away victory - against an unbeaten Watford - moved the Citizens up to the top of the pile in the Premier League table.

Speaking to the official website after the match, manager Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero, while also speaking highly of the performance of his partner in crime Gabriel Jesus, who scored a controversial goal where he looked to be in an offside position.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Sergio's numbers speak for themselves,” said the Spanish boss. “His level is amazing and I was so happy with the third goal.

“In the box, he is so, so clever. He has this power to do this and we need his goals.”

The former Atletico Madrid forward was expected to spend more time on the bench this season, after being dropped for the talented Jesus, following his January switch from Brazilian side Palmeiras.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, at the start of this campaign the two strikers have formed a devastating partnership that has made many defence's scratching their heads how to stop the duo.

"Last season we only had seven or eight games with Gabriel," said Guardiola. "I thought he and Sergio could play together and they have shown this.

“Gabriel is a fighter he helps us for many reasons, he scores goals, he’s very important for us."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

After dispatching Dutch side Feyenoord with ease in the opening Champions League game, Guardiola spoke with enthusiasm following the comfortable win against the Hornets.

“But all my players were so good – to win 6-0 here at Watford is fantastic, especially after an away tie in the Champions League," added Guardiola. "We played as a team and we are so happy.

“In general, it is complicated after a game away in Europe. I’m so happy for the players and their commitment - all of them – and for three more points and the way we played today."