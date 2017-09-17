Inter Milan Eyeing PSG Prodigy Adrien Rabiot Amid Interest From Tottenham and Arsenal

Italian giants Inter Milan are reported to be keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot amid interest from both Tottenham and Arsenal, according to website Football.London. The 22-year-old has been on Inter Milan's radar for some time and the club previously attempted to bring him to the San Siro back in 2014.

Despite Inter's long-standing interest, as well as that of Arsenal and Tottenham, the Frenchman has continued plying his trade at the Parc des Princes, making 39 appearances and scoring four goals last term. However, with his contract running down and due to expire in 2019, all three clubs have been alerted and are in a battle to secure his services.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

According to website Calciomercato, Inter Milan are first in the queue of admirers and will aim to beat competition from Spurs and Arsenal to sign Rabiot.





PSG are fond of developing their homegrown talent and may be unwilling to sell Rabiot considering the midfielder is one of the most gifted passers in Europe and has potential to be a big player for the club in the near future.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Eurosport.com's Paper Round editor Alexander Nethertonhas been following the story and stated:





"[Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy and [Arsenal boss] Arsene Wenger would first of all be delighted to sign Rabiot in these circumstances—any contract problems means that the club could pick up Rabiot on the cheap compared to if he had a secure future at the Parc des Princes."

It is unlikely PSG will let such a talent leave on the cheap, but with Rabiot's contract running down Inter Milan may yet be able to sign him for a bargain.