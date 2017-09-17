Soccer

Leicester Set to Complete Transfer of Adrien Silva Three Weeks After Close of Transfer Window

an hour ago

Leicester are set to finally complete the signing of midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting CP, the  Mirror have reported.

The transfer has been delayed due to legal arguments with FIFA after paperwork arrived 14 seconds after the deadline. But the ruling from world governing body is expected to be a positive one, and the £22m deal is set to go ahead.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Silva was identified as a last-minute replacement for the departed Danny Drinkwater, who left Leicester to join Chelsea in a £30m deal on the final day of the transfer window.


The Foxes were unable to complete all the required paperwork for the Portuguese midfielder in time, and appealed against the decision to cancel the move.

Leicester's lawyers appear to have now been successful in forcing through the transfer, which could be formally announced early next week.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"Unfortunately it's still an ongoing process,'' boss Craig Shakespeare said ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Huddersfield, quoted by ESPN

"I'd love to be in a position to be able to say he's available for selection but as a footballing department we're just waiting for the legal processes to take place. So there's no further news, sorry.

"Yes, [it is taking time] but unfortunately again I don't have any hold on that and I have to make sure that people have processes to do. I'm waiting for news, I'm waiting for an update, which hopefully I'll get in the next 24 to 48 hours. We need to give the process the chance to go along and then see where we are at.

"He can train, but he can't train with the group, no. He has been down to the training ground. You know he was at the game on Saturday. He came down but he's not allowed to train with the group. He has trained with our sports science department.''

