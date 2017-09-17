Soccer

Liverpool Fans Flock to Twitter to Vent Their Frustrations at Klopp Following Burnley Draw

29 minutes ago

Liverpool disappointed yet again after the thrashing at Manchester City with a 1-1 draw against Burnley at home on Saturday afternoon.

Though they impressed earlier on in the season with wins against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the clash against Burnley reflected similar performances the Reds put in last season that put them out of the title race. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Burnley scored first with a goal from Scott Arfield in the 27th minute but Liverpool immediately responded with a goal from Mohamed Salah.

The rest of the game remained stale until Jurgen Klopp decided to make a double substitution in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain came on for Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Many fans at Anfield were upset with the decision being taken so late on in the match as Liverpool only managed to get a point out of the game. 

All the Reds made their frustration known on Twitter:

Liverpool's next four games will be away, two of which is against Leicester in the League Cup and Premier League.

Though the Foxes are in bad form after the draw against Huddersfield, the Reds need to be prepared for Leicester's key players who have made an impact against big teams in the past. 

Many Liverpool fans will be hoping Klopp will change his tactics and start making substitutions earlier on in games.

