Liverpool Fans Flock to Twitter to Vent Their Frustrations at Klopp Following Burnley Draw

Liverpool disappointed yet again after the thrashing at Manchester City with a 1-1 draw against Burnley at home on Saturday afternoon.

Though they impressed earlier on in the season with wins against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the clash against Burnley reflected similar performances the Reds put in last season that put them out of the title race.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Burnley scored first with a goal from Scott Arfield in the 27th minute but Liverpool immediately responded with a goal from Mohamed Salah.

The rest of the game remained stale until Jurgen Klopp decided to make a double substitution in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain came on for Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Many fans at Anfield were upset with the decision being taken so late on in the match as Liverpool only managed to get a point out of the game.

All the Reds made their frustration known on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp leaving too much to chance. Late sub and just one tactics will hurt us. @LFC owners should call him to order. #LIVBUR — Abadi Perebo (@AbadiPerebo) September 16, 2017

Why does klopp always wait until the 80th minute to make a sub ffs — Michael Hall (@Michael_Hallll) September 16, 2017

Be mental if klopp would actually make a sub at a normal time — Ryan (@ryan_leahy94) September 16, 2017

Speed the movie except instead of not being able to drive a bus under 50 mph Klopp can't make a sub before 75 mins — AK (@PrometheusX1Z) September 16, 2017

#lfc ffs klopp!! Make a sub before it's too late AGAIN!! Runs players in to the ground when he has subs fresh raring to come on!! 😣 — Alan Davies (@Alan_daviesxx) September 16, 2017

KLOPP WAITS UNTIL THE 80th MINUTE TO MAKE A SUB AT 1-1 GET HIM OUT PLEASS — 🌐 (@groojic) September 16, 2017

Liverpool's next four games will be away, two of which is against Leicester in the League Cup and Premier League.

Though the Foxes are in bad form after the draw against Huddersfield, the Reds need to be prepared for Leicester's key players who have made an impact against big teams in the past.

Many Liverpool fans will be hoping Klopp will change his tactics and start making substitutions earlier on in games.