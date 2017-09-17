Luka Modric Reportedly Advises Gareth Bale to Leave Madrid Amid Rumoured Interest From Other Club

Gareth Bale has quickly found himself on the bad side of Real Madrid fans as the Los Blancos faithful have started scapegoating the Welsh forward after his disappointing performances since the start of the season.

Fans started to taunt Bale after his performances in the draws against Valencia and Levante with Spanish outlet Don Balon claiming that Bale is unhappy at the Bernabeu.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Spanish paper reports that Bale's long time team mate, Luka Modric, has advised the 28-year-old to move on from Real Madrid and seek first team action elsewhere.

Manchester United have taken interest in Bale when he was at Tottenham Hotspur and still have a strong interest in him today with Jose Mourinho giving praise to the Welshman weeks before.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez went on Spanish radio station Cadena SER to reveal that Bale was actually 'transferable'.

”[As for Bale], he is one of the best players we have and we are very pleased with him," he said.

"There were no offers for him and what [Jose] Mourinho said about him was just said in a complimentary way.

"Every player is transferable right now and we'll see what happens in a year, although I don't know what'll happen next year, just as nobody does."