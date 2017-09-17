Manchester City Claim £700k After Barcelona Trigger Denis Suarez Clause
Manchester City are set to receive a €800k (around £700k) payment from Barcelona as part of the deal which took Denis Suarez to Camp Nou, according to Goal.com.
There was a clause put in the Spanish midfielder's contract that meant a payment had to be made to City if Suarez made 40 or more appearances for the Catalan giants.
That clause was triggered when the Spain international midfielder made his 40th appearance for Barcelona on Saturday in their 2-1 away at Getafe.
Suarez will be unknown to many Manchester City fans, but was part of City’s academy system for two years until 2013, when the now 23-year-old move to the Camp Nou on a four-year contract.
Suarez made little impact in Manchester during an initial spell after his £1.3m move, and as a result found himself loaned to Sevilla and then sold to Villarreal in 2015.
However, the Spaniard then proved himself to be a high quality talent when with the Yellow Submarines and was re-signed in the summer of 2016 by Barcelona for around £2.8m.
62: Great work down the right by Sergi Roberto and Denis Suárez finishes coolly into the top left hand corner #FCBlive #GetafeBarça (1-1)— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 16, 2017
The most recent transfer to Barca had a number of clauses included in the transfer, carried over from his initial transfer from Manchester, intended to benefit City if the midfielder prospered.
With Suarez now becoming a first team regular at the Nou Camp, City are set to continue to receive €800k for every 10 appearances Suarez makes in up to 100 games.
That means that Barca have currently paid out €6.4m for the Spain international, but the deal could end up costing them €11.2m (£9.85m).
However, Barca will happily pay the money if Suarez continues in the same vein as he did against Getafe, after he scored the equaliser in Saturday's game before Paulinho secured a late winner.