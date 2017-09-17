Manchester City Claim £700k After Barcelona Trigger Denis Suarez Clause

Manchester City are set to receive a €800k (around £700k) payment from Barcelona as part of the deal which took Denis Suarez to Camp Nou, according to Goal.com.

There was a clause put in the Spanish midfielder's contract that meant a payment had to be made to City if Suarez made 40 or more appearances for the Catalan giants.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

That clause was triggered when the Spain international midfielder made his 40th appearance for Barcelona on Saturday in their 2-1 away at Getafe.

Suarez will be unknown to many Manchester City fans, but was part of City’s academy system for two years until 2013, when the now 23-year-old move to the Camp Nou on a four-year contract.

Suarez made little impact in Manchester during an initial spell after his £1.3m move, and as a result found himself loaned to Sevilla and then sold to Villarreal in 2015.

However, the Spaniard then proved himself to be a high quality talent when with the Yellow Submarines and was re-signed in the summer of 2016 by Barcelona for around £2.8m.

62: Great work down the right by Sergi Roberto and Denis Suárez finishes coolly into the top left hand corner #FCBlive #GetafeBarça (1-1) — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 16, 2017

The most recent transfer to Barca had a number of clauses included in the transfer, carried over from his initial transfer from Manchester, intended to benefit City if the midfielder prospered.

With Suarez now becoming a first team regular at the Nou Camp, City are set to continue to receive €800k for every 10 appearances Suarez makes in up to 100 games.

That means that Barca have currently paid out €6.4m for the Spain international, but the deal could end up costing them €11.2m (£9.85m).

However, Barca will happily pay the money if Suarez continues in the same vein as he did against Getafe, after he scored the equaliser in Saturday's game before Paulinho secured a late winner.