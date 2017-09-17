Manchester United Begin Talks With Marouane Fellaini Over New Contract

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, Marouane Fellaini has opened talks with Manchester United over a new contract.

Boss Jose Mourinho told the Mirror that he regards the Belgian target-man as a key squad member, even though he has yet to start a game this season:

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I have always thought of Fellaini as a player with special qualities. You always want a player like that in your team or squad," claimed Mourinho.

As a result United have tabled an initial offer to the midfielder about extending his stay at Old Trafford, after the club were urged to do so by Mourinho himself.

Fellaini is 30-years-old in November and despite United having a policy of only offering one-year extensions to players of that age, Fellaini is thought to want a longer contract as he enjoys working under Mourinho.

JM: "I always thought Fellaini was a player with special qualities & players with special qualities are players with a place in your team." — Rahul Singh (@forevruntd) September 17, 2017

Despite Fellaini not having started a league game this season, he certainly offers a different option upfront with his physical nature and aerial presence.

The Belgian giant has already proven this in United's Champions League campaign, after coming on for Paul Pogba to score the opener against Basel last Tuesday.

Fellaini only scored one goal in 28 Premier League games last season and was more influential under Louis van Gaal, yet Mourinho still values the player.

The United boss says he “feels weaker” when the Belgian is missing from his squad and blocked his proposed moved to Galatasaray in the summer after the Turkish side had agreed terms with the player, suggesting that he may be willing to bend the rules again to get Fellaini a longer contract.