Manchester United Fear the Worst as Paul Pogba Could Be Set for 12 Weeks on the Sidelines

Manchester United are fearing the worst as the hamstring injury sustained by star midfielder Paul Pogba could require as long as 12 weeks of rehabilitation - which would rule the 24-year-old out of at least five Champions League fixtures and five crunch Premier League clashes.

The injury blow occurred when Pogba lost his footing during the first-half of his side's 3-0 victory over Basel on Tuesday, where initial MRI scans indicated a grade three tear in his left hamstring with potential tendon damage.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to The Times, Old Trafford specialists have suggested the hamstring injury will see Pogba on the sidelines for a period of “six weeks or maybe 12”, which has infuriated his manager Jose Mourinho.





The sense of disappointment has arisen due to an analysis of the injury which was deemed to be a result of private physical training which was undertaken out of the club's supervision, as a United source said: "The injury is really bad. It’s not normal for a player respecting our training programme.”

Pogba injury is devastating that'll be 6-8 weeks out. Huge blow to our season. — Felé (@Mark_Champ20ns) September 12, 2017

It is understood that the 24-year-old worked with a group of personal trainers in the United States this summer, and wants to return to them for his treatment and rehabilitation.





The injury to the Frenchman has come at a time when he was hitting the ground running - averaging one scoring contribution a game so far in the league this season - after being given a freer role following the arrival of Nemanja Matic, and his absence will be a big blow for United.

If Pogba needs as many as 12 weeks on the sidelines then he will not feature for the Red Devils until the end of the year, missing a chunk of high stake matches which include the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and arch-rivals Manchester City.