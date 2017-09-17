Mauricio Pochettino Disappointed With His 'Ineffective' Spurs Side After They're Held 0-0 by Swansea

Tottenham once again failed to win a league game at Wembley Stadium as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Swansea side. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said his plays were not effective enough and lacked the clinical edge to find a breakthrough in the game.

"To win you have to be effective and clinical in front of goal and we weren't," Pochettino told the Spurs official website. "I thought the team was good, the effort was fantastic and the only disappointment was the result."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Spurs were coming into this game following an impressive victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and previously seeing off Everton in their last Premier League match. But despite having 75% possession in the game, Pochettino's men were unable to make it count.

"The performance was good but we're said because we dropped two points," the Spaniard said. When asked what he said to his players after the game Pochettino said: "When you try, I can say nothing but congratulate the players because the effort was fantastic. Tomorrow we train and keep going.

Spurs have now dropped seven points at home already in the league so far; previous points dropped were to Chelsea and Burnley, who picked up a point each respectively following late equalisers.

Tottenham have still not won a Premier League game at Wembley in their entire history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 16, 2017

But Pochettino isn't reading too much into it: "It's only early in the season and we need to stay calm and try to win the next game."

The Spurs boss praised the efforts of his side who conjured up 25 attempts on goal but insisted the team lacked the killer instinct to find the breakthrough.



Tottenham's next game is home once again to Barnsley in the EFL Cup where they'll be hoping to put another Wembley win under the belts, having beaten Borussia Dortmund there on Wednesday despite being unable to beat Swansea yesterday.

