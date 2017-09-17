Soccer

Newcastle United Fans Tear Into Joselu After Player's Woeful Display in 2-1 Victory

34 minutes ago

Newcastle United managed to get their third win in a row against Stoke City at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

The game ended 2-1 with goals from Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles to get the Tynesiders into fourth place on the Premier League table. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Though fans enjoyed a good home victory, many were critical of their new Spanish striker Joselu, who performed poorly on the day with the amount of chances he missed. 

The Spaniard was getting into good positions in the penalty area, but lacked in finishing to convert any solid chances. Newcastle fans duly took to twitter to vent their frustrations on the £5m forward:

Joselu has become Rafa Benitez's preferred choice up front for Newcastle, but has only managed to score once in his five games for the team.

Still, the Spaniard faces competition from fellow team mates as striking options, including Dwight Gayle and Aleksander Mitrovic.

Should he continue to miss vital chances, Joselu could see himself down the pecking order or even flushed out by the Winter transfer window. 

