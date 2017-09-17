PHOTO: Atletico Fans Cover Plaque of Former Player Hugo Sanchez With Litter Due to Move to Real

Atletico Madrid supporters have overshadowed the opening of their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium by covering the plaque of former player Hugo Sanchez with litter, as a bitter feeling still resides over his controversial move to rivals Real Madrid in the 1980s.





The plagues outside the new stadium are for every Atletico player who has notched over 100 games for the club - with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero one of them - but Sanchez remains an issue which has divided opinions around the club since the mid-1980s.

Outside the Wanda Metropolitano, there's a plaque for every #Atleti player with 100 or more matches. Hugo Sánchez not a popular inclusion... pic.twitter.com/4Ea2K6kxs1 — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) September 16, 2017

Journalist Ben Hayward posted the photograph of Sanchez's plaque on Twitter, showcasing other plaques had not been defaced, as he wrote: "Outside the Wanda Metropolitano, there's a plaque for every #Atleti player with 100 or more matches. Hugo Sanchez not a popular inclusion..."

Sanchez made 111 appearances for the club before switching one side of Madrid for the other, where he played almost double the number of matches for Real Madrid - a fact which has obviously remained a sore point for the best part of 30-years for those at Atletico.

The new stadium was unveiled on Saturday as the club hosted Malaga in La Liga, and although Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the game it was matters off the field which took precedence.

The commemorative plaques for the club's legends which have been placed around the new stadium were installed to make the Wanda Metropolitano feel more like home, however it seems Atleti supporters have no place in their hearts for such an honour to be given to Sanchez.