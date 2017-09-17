PSG Defender Thomas Meunier Says Compatriot Eden Hazard Used to Be 'Greedy Like Neymar'

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has admitted that Belgium teammate Eden Hazard "used to be greedy".

The full-back was comparing Hazard with club teammate Neymar, the most expensive player in football history after his €222m from Barcelona in the summer.

And Meunier has expressed his belief that both are comfortably amongst the top five players in the world.

"Eden still has his skills & vision, but he thinks more about the team nowadays," Meunier told HLN Sport. "He used to be ball greedy, a bit like Neymar. But he has simplified his game while keeping his technique and vision.





“Eden and Neymar are on the same level of ability. Neymar loves to have the ball at his feet, and to create situations on his own."





Meunier also stressed that Hazard would be a welcome addition to a PSG squad already full of expensive attacking talent.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“To my mind Eden could play for PSG with his hands tied behind his back," he said. "It would be a fantastic transfer for us.





“Eden would be good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona as well. He could play anywhere.

“He is in the group of truly great players alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, who have ability in their DNA. When he is at his best, he's top 5 in the world."

Hazard could make a return to the Chelsea first team with his first start of the season against Arsenal on Sunday. He was introduced as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's 6-0 Champions League victory over Qarabag.