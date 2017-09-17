Real Madrid Agree New 5-Year Deal With Consistent Defender Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid have announced a new five-year deal for Spanish defender Dani Carvajal

The 25-year-old, who came in from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, having already suited up for the Los Blancos B side, has committed his future to the La Liga and Champions League holders until 2022.

Official: Dani Carvajal has agreed to renew his contract with Real Madrid until 30 June 2022. ☺️#Carvajal2022pic.twitter.com/psgy6FL6SC — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) September 17, 2017

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. and Dani Carvajal have agreed an extension to the player's contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2022.





"Tomorrow, Monday at 2:00pm CEST, Carvajal will appear in a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabéu."





During his time at Madrid, Carvajal has helped the Spanish side win the Champions League on three occasions, as well as a league title and Copa del Rey.

The club recently announced a new deal for in-form midfielder Isco, and must be immensely pleased with this latest development regarding their defender.