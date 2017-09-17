Real Madrid Star Insists He's Going Nowhere So Long as He Keeps Starting for the Club

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has declared that he intends to stay at the club so long as he keeps being selected to start.

The Frenchman has been at the Bernabeu for nine years now, and has enjoyed tremendous success with the Spanish giants since his €35m move from Lyon.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

He has made 371 appearances across all competitions since joining, scoring 181 goals and has been considered through that time as one of the world's top strikers.

He seems to have been given the nod to start games season after season, and despite him approaching 30, he is still the main central striker for the club under compatriot Zinedine Zidane, and he is happy to remain if he keeps being selected.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by AS: "It's the best club in the world. It's a pleasure and I'm very proud. The expectations are always high and you start every season with zero and you have to work your way up to the maximum level."

"Playing in another team or retiring here? If I am in the starting line-up then there is no need for me to go anywhere else."

Such has been the player's consistency and happiness over the years, he hasn't really ever been linked with a move away from the club, with the exception of a loose interest from Arsenal here and there, and it could well be that he sees out his career in Spain.

