Real Madrid Star Isco in the Middle of a Tug of War as Boot Giants Dangle €2m Deal in Front of Him

Real Madrid star Isco has found himself in the middle of a bidding war between the world's two leading sports brands, Nike and Adidas, who are both vying for his signature - which could be worth up to €2m.





The 25-year-old, fresh from signing a five-year contract extension with Real Madrid, has set Spanish football alight in recent times - on both a domestic and international front - and now he has sportswear brands desperate for him to represent them.

🇪🇸 @isco_alarcon

🏆 1 La Liga

💫 3 Champions League

👑 1 Copa del Rey

🌐 2 Club World Cup

🌍 3 UEFA Super Cup



👉 https://t.co/JijrFyClwo pic.twitter.com/arBvQHzdo5 — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) September 15, 2017

Isco's current contract with Nike runs until 2018, but Adidas are prepared to bide their time and then launch an audacious bid to convince the Spanish midfielder to switch allegiances, as per Marca.





However, Nike are understood to have the right to negotiate and match any offer that Adidas proposes to Isco, in which the German company have already tabled a bid €2m to tempt one of football's most valuable players to change the swish for the three stripes.

With his undeniable talent existing from an early age, this is not the first time Nike and Adidas have come to a head over Isco's signature as prior to his departure from Valencia to Malaga in 2011, Adidas approached the midfielder who ultimately decided not to change brands at that time.

As Isco's star continues to rise he is set to join a number of his Real Madrid teammates with lucrative deals with either brand, as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with Nike and Gareth Bale for Adidas - with Sergio Ramos also receiving a healthy €2m from Nike for his representation.