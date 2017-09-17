Ryan Giggs Expresses Concern Over Man Utd Star's Lack of Opportunities to Play as a Striker

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs believes that Marcus Rashford won't get too many chances to play as a central striker.

The Red Devils signed Romelu Lukaku for an initial £75m from Everton in the summer, and the big Belgian will likely be Jose Mourinho's go-to man for the central striking role this season.

The club also recently announced that they had re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and in the eyes of Giggs, it could all mean that Rashford may have to make do with a wide role.

Speaking to ITV (via Goal) he said: "Yeah that could be a problem for him. Like you say, he’s not going to play centre-forward of United too often with Lukaku, Ibrahimovic as well. For England with (Harry) Kane, he’s not going to play centre-forward."

Mourinho may not favour Rashford centrally, or as a partner for Lukaku, but he certainly seems to be ahead of Anthony Martial in the pecking order at the present moment.

The Frenchman cannot seem to impress the Portuguese tactician, and has been a bit-part player since flourishing under Louis van Gaal two season's ago.

Rashford will start for the Red Devils against Everton from a wide left position, and look to exploit the Toffees' right flank and provide ammunition for the central Lukaku, who faces his old club for the first time since his summer move.

