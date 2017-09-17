Soccer

Southampton Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Was Reportedly Willing to Sell Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool

an hour ago

Southampton coach Mauricio Pellegrino "would have happily sold" defender Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, the Times have reported.

The Reds failed in their attempt to sign the Dutch international, with Southampton refusing to negotiate at any price.

The Saints had complained of an illegal approach from Liverpool, after which they apologised and issued a statement "ending all interest" in the player.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Van Dijk publicly expressed his desire to leave, but no move materialised and he remained at Southampton.

And it has now emerged that manager Pellegrino would have been willing to see the centre-back leave, having grown frustrated with his attempts to force through an exit.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will rekindle their interest in Van Dijk in January, although Pellegrino described the defender as "one of the best players in the Premier League" after his display in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Around the player there is a lot of interest," he told Sky Sports. "You know how football is, it's a big business. We have to accept that. Around him it is the same situation. Now we have to leave aside this situation. Now everything is normal," Pellegrino said.

"Now, for me I've got this group of players and I will try to push them, to work with them, to help them, to improve every single day.

"We never know how the market will be in January. We can bring in some players, every single squad can improve. We have got people who are working to improve our squad all the time.

"And for the other teams it's the same. They will push to bring the best players and Virgil is one case. He's one of the best players in the Premier League.

"It's normal that the biggest teams in the Premier League want to buy him."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters