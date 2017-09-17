Soccer

Struggling Koeman Says Almost Impossible to Replace Lukaku at Everton

an hour ago

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that Romelu Lukaku was almost impossible to replace at Everton this summer.

Lukaku had been at the Toffees for the previous four seasons, before moving to Manchester United this summer for £75m and has seemingly left a huge void in quality in Everton's front-line.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The reason for this being that the Belgium international had scored 25 league goals last season for Everton, while the Toffees currently struggle for goals in his absence.

Koeman, whose team have made a slow start to the campaign and visit United this afternoon, with Lukaku in fine form after bagging six goals in six games, realised that replacing the 24-year-old was always going to be a huge task:

"I don't say impossible but that was close to impossible to get someone in who will score that amount of goals that Romelu scored for Everton," said Koeman to the Liverpool Echo.

"With Romelu we had enough fights about how he needs to press, how he needs to run, how he needs to move but in the box, with opportunities to score, he is one of the best."

"It is always difficult to replace players like him because of the person he was, the physical boy that he is, the number of goals that he scored. It is difficult."

Everton made a number of attacking signings this summer, using the £75m received for Lukaku, by adding the likes of Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez and most expensively, Gylfi Sigurdsson for £50m.

However, the Toffees have scored just two goals in their opening four league games, while taking just four points, which sees them struggling towards the wrong end of the table.

Lukaku will face his old side this afternoon, while Everton will be trying to recover after suffering back to back 3-0 defeats to Tottenham and then Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters