Tony Pulis Admits Both Teams Cancelled Each Other Out During Goalless Draw With West Ham

Tony Pulis said both that West Brom and West Ham cancelled each other out as his Baggies team played out a 0-0 draw, but he admitted that he was happy to take a point from the game.

Both sides only managed one shot on target each through the whole game in what was a very lacklustre performance from both sides in a match with very few talking points.

When asked by Sky Sports to assess the performance of both sides, Pulis said: "It was two sides who cancelled each other out with different systems, it was a tough game.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"We had two really good chances in the first half, Kieran could've scored on his debut and (James) Morrison missed a header that I think he would be the first to say he should score.

"Obiang had that wonderful effort which I think surprised everyone in the ground, never mind Ben Foster, that came off the bar. It was a game where there wasn't many chances, but West Ham are a good side, and they've come and they've worked very hard today."

When asked about how he felt his side dealt with the threat of Andy Carroll, Pulis admitted how he can be a handful to play against, however he revealed that they had specifically planned to limit his influence in the game.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He said: "Carroll is such a handful to play against. We've worked hard to nullify what he does but on his day he brings something very different. He can be a handful for any club with his strengths and his powers."

There was a milestone for West Brom's Gareth Barry, who on Saturday equalled Ryan Giggs' record for the most Premier League appearances (632), and Pulis was full of praise for the former England international.

He said: "As I've said you admire him for a difference and since we've brought him in he hasn't surprised me with his attitude, his application and his dedication to his professional sport. He's an example to every young player, and he's still got a couple of years left in him."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

When asked about those who missed out on the day, Pulis admitted they could've done with some extra energy in his side's performance, revealing that Jake Livermore was too tired from a hectic few weeks to play.

He added: "We need to get a full group fit and ready to go. We could've done with (Oliver) Burke and (Nacer) Chadli and people like that in the group today. We spoke to Jake (Livermore), he's looked a bit tired and a bit jaded more mentally than anything else being away with England.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He needed a week off but we missed his energy today, but it was a good point today, we'll take a point."

West Brom face a tough task next week when they host Manchester City who, whilst Pulis' side struggled to create any chances, secured a 6-0 away win against Watford.