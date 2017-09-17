Tottenham Star Set for Significant Pay Rise as Levy Attempts to Fend Off European Vultures

Tottenham are to hand Dele Alli a significant pay rise in order to fend off potential suitors from across Europe.

Alli has developed into one of world football's best young talents and has already been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in his fledgling career.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Sun claim Alli has opened talks with the club to become a top earner alongside Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane on £100k-a-week.

The England star only agreed fresh terms with the club last year, and has four more years left to run on his current £50k-a-week contract, but given his reputation and the way he has been playing, Spurs are trying to act swiftly.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 21-year-old is also apparently considering a change of agent - he is currently represented by Impact Sports Management, the firm that negotiated his last contract.

Alli and co will have feelings of frustration and disappointment at present having been held at Wembley by Swansea as their hoodoo continues.

Spurs are still yet to win in the league at their temporary home, and there are concerns that the longer the jinx goes on, the more detrimental it will be to their chances of finishing in the top four.

It could have been a different story on a different day - referee Mike Dean failed to award a strong penalty claim involving Serge Aurier in the second half.

