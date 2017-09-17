'World Class' Man City Star in Line for Pay Rise Following High Praise From Pep Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is to receive a new £200k-a-week deal at the Etihad as a reward for some fine showings of late.

The Belgian ran the show in the 6-0 demolition job at Vicarage Road against Watford on Saturday, and fans and pundits are starting to label the star as 'world class'.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

That is a notion shared by his manager Pep Guardiola, who hailed the 26-year-old as one of the best players in the world after the Champions League game against Feyenoord in midweek, and as reported by the Mirror, club officials now want to reward the star.

De Bruyne currently earns £150k-a-week, but is set to receive an extra £50k-a-week for his high quality contributions.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man has three years remaining on his current deal, and it is understood that the club will try to add more years to the contract as well as a wage increase, to keep him tied down for his peak years.

The aim is for negotiations to be concluded before the start of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

De Bruyne has enjoyed a great turnaround since he was deemed not good enough for Chelsea by Jose Mourinho - he sparkled for Wolfsburg in Germany and earned himself a £55m move to City in 2015.

Since arriving in the Premier League, the maestro has gained plaudits for his all round game and consistent levels of high performance, and it would appear he is now being acknowledged as one of the world's best.

