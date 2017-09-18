Soccer

Adrien Silva Returns to Portugal After FIFA Upholds Blocking of his Leicester Transfer

Adrien Silva remains in transfer limbo and has returned to Portugal after FIFA upheld his blocked transfer to Leicester City, as reported by talkSPORT.

Football’s governing body blocked the midfielder’s £22m summer switch from Sporting Lisbon due to the fact that the necessary documentation to complete his move was received by the FA just 14 seconds after the official transfer deadline.

The Portuguese has been training with the Foxes as the Midlands club look to lodge a further appeal against the ruling, but it is understood that Silva has been granted leave to return home until his future is resolved.

Quizzed on the former Bordeaux youth player’s future, Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare said: "He has gone back to Portugal for the time being.

“He is an expecting father so he spent a bit of time with his family at the weekend. Then we will see what the process brings from now on.

"The conversations I've had with him so far are very brief but of course in the back of his mind the World Cup will be a concern.

"But I think he is more interested in finding the right solution for here and now."

