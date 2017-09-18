Bayern Keeper Manuel Neuer Reportedly Facing Another Long Spell on the Sidelines After Breaking Foot

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is facing even more time on the sidelines after breaking his left foot again, and fears are growing of several months watching from the stands with surgery looming over his head.

It's been a very frustrating six months for Germany's number one goalkeeper. After discovering a hairline fracture in his metatarsal at the end of March, Neuer went on to fully break his foot in last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid - and has only just recovered fully.

But now, according to Bild, the 31-year-old has broken his foot once again in preparation for Bayern's match against Schalke on Tuesday evening.

The shot-stopper will go under the knife a second time and faces 'several' months out of action in news that will devastate both player and club.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

His return from the original injury lasted less than a month; on August 28th, Neuer took to the pitch once again for the Bavarian outfit, but now it looks as though the Bundesliga champions will turn back to Sven Ulreich between the sticks.

Bayern currently sit third in the German top flight - one point away from both Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund. Neuer's absence will be a big miss for Carlo Ancelotti and his side, who face a tough test away from home against Schalke this week.

Their opponents sit level on points with Munich, and the news of Neuer's injury will come as music to their ears as they look to take advantage of the depleted Bayern side, and leapfrog the German champions in the table.