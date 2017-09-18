Chelsea Striker Diego Costa Auctions Off Cars Ahead of Proposed Return to Atletico Madrid

Estranged Chelsea forward Diego Costa has reportedly put his cars in England up for sale as he edges closer to his Stamford Bridge exit.

The striker has still refused to return to training after a summer of controversy surrounding himself and Antonio Conte, and having already moved his family out of his Oxshott home in Surrey, he's now auctioning off his Mercedes and BMW in anticipation of a switch to Atletico Madrid in January.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old prefers a left hand drive around his home country when he eventually returns to the Spanish capital and has seen his Range Rover at the Blues' training ground moved in order to make room for new players' vehicles - his 4x4 now occupying a youth team spot.

With all of this commotion ongoing, Costa is still yet to return to training with Chelsea (despite being included in their Premier League squad), and while he is still earning his wage, the club are also able to impose some rather hefty fines for his absence.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

After Chelsea lost their bargaining chip in selling Costa in the summer when the striker outed Antonio Conte's text message informing the attacker that he is no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge, talks between Atletico and the Premier League champions are still ongoing - though both parties expect to reach an agreement soon.

Costa's reunion with former manager Diego Simeone won't be able to become official until January at the very earliest due to their transfer embargo, but it would mean that the Spain international will have somewhere to train and build his fitness ahead of his registration with Atletico.