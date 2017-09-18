Soccer

Crystal Palace Chairman Lifts the Lid on Frank de Boer's Early Season Dismissal

18 minutes ago

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has opened up on the sacking of Frank de Boer last week, claiming that he regrets that it didn't work out for the Dutch boss.

De Boer arrived into Selhurst Park full of optimism - along with much of the Palace fan base. Parish's latest hiring spelled a new dynasty for the club; one of attractive, possession based football that would be a joy to watch.

However, it wasn't working. Four games later, along with four losses and no goals to show for it, de Boer was sacked (much to the public's dismay), and now Parish has opened up on the move to show him the exit door:

"Obviously results weren't good, and I can understand people saying that four games wasn't enough," the chairman told Holmesdale Radio on Sunday evening

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"But Frank was here from the 1st of July and in the end, I didn't think it was going to work. It could have gone on longer, but if that then produced the outcomes I thought it was going to that kind of makes me negligent.


"You know what you open yourself up for when you make that change, but I can't let that make the decision.

In his replacement, the club found Roy Hodgson, and Parish maintains it's the 'bigger picture' that led him to the decision.

"The decision has to be 'what is the bigger picture and is this going to improve' and based on two-and-a-half months, not just four games, I didn't think it would work and I regret that. I regret the fact that it didn't work for Frank [de Boer] or the football club, but I felt I had to make that change."

"Actually, it was the one we had the most time for and possibly almost agonised over it too much and it kind of became muddled thinking," he said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters