Soccer

Daniel Sturridge's Liverpool Future Remains Uncertain as Reds Stay Silent on Striker's New Contract

5 minutes ago

Daniel Sturridge's long term future at Liverpool remains doubtful, with the Reds not yet moving to extend the 28-year-old's current contract.

The England international currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Reds, with manager Jurgen Klopp unconvinced the injury-prone frontman is reliable enough to hold down a place in the squad, according to reports in The Mirror.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Sturrdige's current contract at Anfield expiring in July 2019, many are surprised that the former Chelsea and Manchester City man has yet to be offered a new deal with the Reds.

Since joining in January 2013, the 28-year-old has made 123 appearances and scored 62 goals for Liverpool across all competitions, taking him into Liverpool's top 50 all time goal scorers.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, this tally would likely be much greater if it wasn't for a string of problematic, recurring injuries. Since signing for the Reds, Sturridge has missed a total of 88 games through injury, seeing him labelled as unreliable by many fans.

As a direct result of his injury prone nature, he has slipped below the like of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Fimino in the Liverpool pecking order.

However, with Mane facing a three game ban following a somewhat controversial red card against Manchester City, Sturrdige could be given some rare game time in the League to prove he still has what it takes to play for Liverpool at the highest level. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters