Daniel Sturridge's Liverpool Future Remains Uncertain as Reds Stay Silent on Striker's New Contract

Daniel Sturridge's long term future at Liverpool remains doubtful, with the Reds not yet moving to extend the 28-year-old's current contract.

The England international currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Reds, with manager Jurgen Klopp unconvinced the injury-prone frontman is reliable enough to hold down a place in the squad, according to reports in The Mirror.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Sturrdige's current contract at Anfield expiring in July 2019, many are surprised that the former Chelsea and Manchester City man has yet to be offered a new deal with the Reds.

Since joining in January 2013, the 28-year-old has made 123 appearances and scored 62 goals for Liverpool across all competitions, taking him into Liverpool's top 50 all time goal scorers.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, this tally would likely be much greater if it wasn't for a string of problematic, recurring injuries. Since signing for the Reds, Sturridge has missed a total of 88 games through injury, seeing him labelled as unreliable by many fans.

As a direct result of his injury prone nature, he has slipped below the like of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Fimino in the Liverpool pecking order.

However, with Mane facing a three game ban following a somewhat controversial red card against Manchester City, Sturrdige could be given some rare game time in the League to prove he still has what it takes to play for Liverpool at the highest level.