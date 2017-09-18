Danny Ings Could Be Set to Make a Shock Appearance for Liverpool Against Leicester City

If Liverpool striker Danny Ings isn't made available for the Reds' under 23s side who face West Ham United in Premier League 2 on Monday evening there is a chance he could feature in the League Cup clash against Leicester City.

Ings, who missed almost two years of football at Liverpool as a result of two debilitating injuries to both of his knees, could be set to make a return to life in Liverpool's first team ahead of their trip to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

After being withdrawn from Neil Critchley's u23 squad last week as a precaution, the second team manager has spoken to Liverpool's official site on Ings' progress.

"We would be delighted to have him but if we don’t get him and he’s not with us then maybe that means he’s involved with the first team, which would be fantastic as well,

"If we can help him and get Danny closer to the first team and back on that pitch at Anfield then we will be delighted to assist him in that because he’s been fantastic since he’s been with us.

"He’s a credit to the profession and everyone wants the best for him.

"He came off last Sunday but that was just a precaution. He’s been back training this week and if we get him we’ll be delighted, but if not he might possibly be involved with the first team against Leicester, which would give him a big lift as well."

The former Burnley man made his last senior appearance for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at Everton in October 2015. A game in which Ings scored the Reds' solitary goal.

Having being robbed of two crucial years of his career, the 25-year-old striker is yet to make a competitive appearance under Jurgen Klopp. However, that could change after Liverpool's trip to Leicester on Tuesday night.