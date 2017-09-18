Everton Boss Ronald Koeman Bemoans Slow Start as Everton Are Hit for Four at Old Trafford

Everton manager Ronald Koeman bemoaned his side's slow start as they succumbed to a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Toffees feel behind after just four minutes at Old Trafford courtesy of a Antonio Valencia wonder strike and couldn't recover, as three late goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial sealed the win.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's fourth consecutive loss, Koeman felt the slow start put his team on the back foot, saying: "We started to afraid, we dropped to far back we didn't press and after that we pressed better on their midfielders and then you see that Man Utd are not that big team. We did not deserve the result."

Everton have now gone four games without scoring, and have the worst goal difference in the league, with the 54-year-old feeling that the poor run of form has affected his team's performances on the pitch:

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"It's confidence, it's confidence of players, it's confidence of a team. I try to shout to them and even to the full backs to get a higher position it's something that is in the head of the players after a tough period.





"It's really difficult as a manager you try to help them and support them but when the whistle starts its all about yourself and all about your teammates."

Despite the scoreline suggesting a hammering, Everton dominated much of the second half, before a mistake from Ashley Williams led to the second goal and Koeman was pleased with what he saw from his team.

"We had a difficult start in the game, but we grew in the game and we grew in confidence and not many teams will get those two big chances that we had after half-time that we got today.

"Of course Manchester United maybe the created more than us, but we had a one versus one twice against de Gea, but we did everything to score a goal, but we didn't."