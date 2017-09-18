Former Juventus Star Believes Dybala Is Masking the 'Higuain Problem' in Turin

Alessio Tacchinardi, a former Italian international midfielder who spent 13 years at Juventus, believes that Gonzalo Higuain is becoming a problem for the Italian champions.

The French-born striker joined the Old Lady last summer for £81m, leaving Serie A rivals Napoli in search on silverware in Turin.





With former Palermo star Paulo Dybala carrying Juventus so far this season, Tacchinardi believes that the performances of 23-year-old is covering up the problems his compatriot is facing, according to Calcio Mercato.

"Dybala is covering up the Higuain problem since he is scoring at will," Tacchinardi said. "Higuain has been struggling a lot which isn't something that is normal for him since he always scored many goals.

"Why is he struggling? I don't know, it could be due to his poor physical conditions I believe. I don't know, it could also be the fact that his struggles in important games might be disturbing him.

"He has been used regularly by Allegri as they are hoping that he improves but it is very weird that he hasn't improved at all yet this season," he added. "Dybala? He is a superstar for the Serie A. It is good to have players like him in our league that's for sure."

Higuain has a contract at the Juventus Stadium until 2021. The 29-year-old will be desperate to regain his form shown over the last few years, scoring 97 goals in 146 Serie A appearances, to be in contention with a spot in Argentina's World Cup squad next summer.