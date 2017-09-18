Gary Neville Calls for Lackluster Arsenal Duo to Show More Desire After Derby Draw

Arsenal managed to earn a 0-0 draw at Chelsea yesterday, in a London derby result which meant Arsene Wenger's side were the first to stop the Blues in a competitive home game, during Antonio Conte’s reign as manager.

Wenger left out both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez from his starting eleven in favour of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi, something which many questioned, however his side showed the grit and determination needed to stop Chelsea scoring all afternoon.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Not only that but Arsenal were a threat going forward even without the two super stars and could well have taken all three points from the game, despite the draw being their first away point of the season.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville spoke to Sky Sports after the game and expressed his belief that the two contract rebels, Sanchez and Ozil, need to take a leaf out of their team-mate's books and track back to do their defensive work:

"It's not difficult and ultimately that video should go to Ozil and Sanchez because they do need to come back in, but if they are not going to do the job required, sit in the stands and let two players with less talent do the job you need to do in a big match,” said Neville.

Gary Neville on Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: "Arsene Wenger made a difference. He chose attitude and hard work over talent." pic.twitter.com/3tbCSgMbQX — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 18, 2017

"There's no excuse for any player not to work back into a defensive position. The only player I saw have that luxury in 20 years was Cristiano Ronaldo and in big matches he was shoved up front."

"However, he scored 40 goals a season and United were winning things. That's when you can get away with it."

“Sanchez does normally work hard but Ozil now has no excuse not to get back into his position after seeing that today."

"What Arsenal did today is show some respect at Stamford Bridge and they got the result because of that. I was delighted to see it because we've been crying out for it for many, many months."