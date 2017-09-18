Soccer

Guillem Balague Claims Barcelona Will Not Renew Interest in Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in January

20 minutes ago

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed that Barcelona will not renew their interest in Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Catalan club made three unsuccessful bids for the Brazilian midfielder over the summer, with Liverpool adamant that he would not be sold.

But despite Coutinho's interest in moving to Barcelona, Balague has revealed that there will be no transfer in January.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“They are not going to go for Coutinho in January," he told Sky Sports“It’s far too early to say what might happen next summer.”


Coutinho has himself spoken of the potential transfer, but claimed he does not know if it could happen in the future.


“Not that I know of," he said, quoted by the Guardian“What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested and sometimes you don’t.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“In my case, everyone knows that I got interested, my family too.

“As I have always said, it is a great offer to receive an offer from such a great club like that but it is also a great honour being here. Liverpool is a great club worldwide. I’m here and I will give my best as always.


“It was a complicated month for me but as I have said, it is an honour to receive that offer but it is also an honour to wear this shirt, so what I can do is work hard and honour that on the field. 

"It is all cool. I’m working hard, my thoughts are on the team’s goals, making a good season, with the national team too, doing my best to get there.”

