Soccer

Leicester v Liverpool: League Cup Match Preview, Classic Encounter, Recent Form & More

an hour ago

Leicester and Liverpool meet twice this week at the King Power Stadium. First up, it's the third round of the League Cup.

Both these sides have a good pedigree in the competition, Leicester lifted the trophy in 1997 and 2000 while Liverpool are the most successful side in the tournament - they've lifted the trophy 8 times, the most recent being in 2012

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Classic Encounter


FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY

You have to go back to 1986 for the last time Liverpool and Leicester met in a League Cup tie. That fixture was also a 3rd Round tie and the game was played at Anfield. Liverpool took the lead through Kenny Dalglish before a brace from Steve McMahon had the game won before half time. 

Steve Moran pulled one back for the Foxes but it was to be McMahon's night as he completed a hat trick. Liverpool would reach the final at Wembley that season but lost to Arsenal.

Recent Form


Clive Mason/GettyImages

It's been a mixed start to the season for both clubs. Having blown away Arsenal at the end of August, Liverpool tamely collapsed to lose 5-0 at Manchester City following Saido Mane's red card. Frustrating home draws have followed against Sevilla in the Champions League and Burnley in the Premier League.

Leicester have only one win from their first five league games, that came against Brighton. Despite defeats away from home against Arsenal and Manchester United and at home to Chelsea, there have been encouraging signs from the Foxes. However, they were lucky to come away with a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. City won 4-1 away at Sheffield United in the 2nd round of this tournament.

Team News


Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With a league game between the two sides looming large on Saturday, both managers are expecting to rotate their squads. For Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are all expected to be left out with Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa coming in.

Liverpool are also expected to rotate from Saturday's draw with Burnley. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his first start for the club while Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke are likely to be involved. Daniel Sturridge is set to lead the Liverpool line in attack.

Prediction


Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With no European football at the King Power this season, it would not be a surprise to see Craig Shakespeare's side really target this competition. Facing a Liverpool side, who will not have this tournament high on the list of priorities could be an ideal chance for City to kick start their season

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Liverpool (after extra time)

