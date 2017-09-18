On-Loan Leicester Defender Stands in Awe of 'Machine' Teammates in Physically Superior England

On-loan Leicester centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic has opened up on life in the Premier League - noting the drastic differences between England and the rest of Europe.

It's a long-held opinion that the Premier League is the most physical amongst Europe's top flights, and as a result, visiting players from around the world often struggle to get to grips with it.

One player who is already aware of how drastically different the Premier League can be is Dragovic - who seems impressed at the stature of some of his teammates:

“I’ve played a lot of games across Europe but I also know that the English game can be quite physical. I saw Wes Morgan and the other players and they are machines! I must also work a lot in the gym, but I will give my best to help the team", the Austrian told Leicester's official website.

“Every country has some differences. In Spain, it’s very technical but here it’s physical. In Germany it’s tactical also, so it’s good to learn."

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

The experienced defender has already won ten trophies throughout his career with Basel, but admits that he is excited to learn about the English game and develop from it:

“I’m happy to be here in England and Leicester,”

“I’m happy to learn from my team-mates and the squad the England mentality.

“I want to learn more and I want to help the team. I must say that my team-mates have helped me a lot and I can only say thank you to them. They’ve helped me a lot on the pitch and off it.”