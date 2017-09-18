Morgan Schneiderlin Admits Mistakes Cost Everton in Heavy Defeat at Old Trafford

Morgan Schneiderlin admits that Everton were punished for a number of mistakes in their heavy defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Speaking to the club's official website the former United midfielder said: "Yes, we’re disappointed and nobody wants to lose 4-0 but whether it’s 2-0 or 4-0, it’s still a defeat. We found some aggression back today and we need to look forward to the next game."

"It was a case of showing our fans that we are here, that we fight for the ball and fight for the shirt. I think we showed that for a long period of time but we can’t make the mistakes we did because you get punished."

The madness of English football economics: Everton in the relegation zone with a squad that cost the same as Bayern Munich's — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 17, 2017

The defeat completed a miserable eight day period for the Toffees. Having lost at home to Tottenham in their previous league game, Everton then put in a woeful performance in Italy against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 27-year old said: "We have to take the positives after our performance compared to Thursday, which was horrendous from our point of view.





"We knew before the game we had to find the fighting spirit that we lacked in the past couple of games."

Despite making a number of big money signings over the summer, Everton have now slipped into the relegation zone on goal difference with them taking four points from their first five games.





The Toffees now have four games on the bounce at Goodison to kick start their season. They face Bournemouth & Burnley in the Premier League, Sunderland in the League Cup and Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.