Netflix & Amazon Planning the Premier League Documentary We've All Been Waiting for
Netflix and Amazon, two giants in the video streaming industry, are looking to lure football fans to their platform as a plan to offer behind-the-scenes documentaries of Premier League football clubs is being considered.
The two companies have already approached Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool over a new show, with a budget of £15m-per-hour seen as acceptable for both Netflix and Amazon to delve into the sports market, according to the Mirror.
There are concerns that any proposed deal with Premier League clubs could infringe on existing TV rights, leaving the two video streaming companies likely to pursue a documentary for a club's pre-season tour.
The companies are interested in providing a fly-on-the-wall experience, for football fans across the world, of their beloved Premier League team, with consumers in the United States a key target.
Although there are still a number of hurdles for both Netflix and Amazon to jump over in order to get their concept off the ground, football fans would likely be on board with a behind the scenes look at their club.