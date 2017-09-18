Newcastle and Palace Monitor Situation of PSG Goalkeeper With the Aim of Securing a Deal Next Summer

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on PSG shot-stopper Alphonse Areola with the aim of securing his services next summer, according to The Sun.

The Frenchman is currently second choice to Kevin Trapp and is apparently open to a Premier League switch amid fears PSG will splash the cash on another keeper next summer.

The 24-year-old has represented France at all youth levels between the Under-16s and Under-21s, and is keen to hold down a starting berth with a side in one of Europe's major leagues in order to make the next step on the international stage.





Given that PSG showed an interest in signing Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak over the most recent transfer window, Areola is worried he could fall even further down the pecking order if he remains at Parc des Princes.

Chelsea were reportedly keen on a deal in order to acquire a younger alternative to first choice Thibaut Courtois, before bringing in Willy Caballero from Manchester City.

Newcastle looked at a number of goalkeeping targets over the summer, including Napoli’s Pepe Reina and Udinese’s Orestis Karnezis, but no deals materialised.

Crystal Palace let Steve Mandanda return to Marseille after failing to settle in south London, and could be looking for an upgrade on current first choice Wayne Hennessey.

The hopes of both sides securing Areola's services will be largely reliant on whether they survive the drop from the Premier League this campaign.

Newcastle have recovered well after a poor start and sit fourth in the league, but Palace have lost all five without registering a goal - a new record-breaking low.