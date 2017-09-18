Soccer

Newcastle and Palace Monitor Situation of PSG Goalkeeper With the Aim of Securing a Deal Next Summer

an hour ago

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on PSG shot-stopper Alphonse Areola with the aim of securing his services next summer, according to The Sun.

The Frenchman is currently second choice to Kevin Trapp and is apparently open to a Premier League switch amid fears PSG will splash the cash on another keeper next summer.

FBL-US-CHAMPIONS CUP-AS ROMA-PSG

The 24-year-old has represented France at all youth levels between the Under-16s and Under-21s, and is keen to hold down a starting berth with a side in one of Europe's major leagues in order to make the next step on the international stage. 


Given that PSG showed an interest in signing Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak over the most recent transfer window, Areola is worried he could fall even further down the pecking order if he remains at Parc des Princes.

Chelsea were reportedly keen on a deal in order to acquire a younger alternative to first choice Thibaut Courtois, before bringing in Willy Caballero from Manchester City.

Newcastle looked at a number of goalkeeping targets over the summer, including Napoli’s Pepe Reina and Udinese’s Orestis Karnezis, but no deals materialised.

Crystal Palace let Steve Mandanda return to Marseille after failing to settle in south London, and could be looking for an upgrade on current first choice Wayne Hennessey. 

The hopes of both sides securing Areola's services will be largely reliant on whether they survive the drop from the Premier League this campaign. 

Newcastle have recovered well after a poor start and sit fourth in the league, but Palace have lost all five without registering a goal - a new record-breaking low. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters