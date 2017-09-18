Passing Stats Show the Evolution of Spurs' Tiki-Taka Football Under Mauricio Pochettino

The way that Tottenham have developed in every aspect of the club under Mauricio Pochettino speaks volumes of the tremendous job that the Argentinian has done in north London since his arrival back in 2014 - and the passing stats of his current side show just how much progress they're making on the pitch.

Now as a club, Spurs have come a long way since Pochettino was plucked from Southampton, but the most obvious differences (and arguably most important) have come on the pitch.

The tiki-taka brand of football that the manager has ingrained into Tottenham is the basis of his philosophy, and the passing stats coming out of the Premier League's official website are showing just how his plan is coming into effect.

Three Spurs players sit in the top ten for 'most passes made' this season - Jan Vertonghen (first with 450 passes), Toby Alderweireld (third with 395 passes) and Eric Dier (ninth with 352 passes).

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

This tells a story of the way Tottenham play. Though Pochettino hasn't remained rigid with a single formation so far this season, it shows how those three central players (usually with Dier sat in front of the two centre-halves) dictate the game.

The full backs get forward into wide positions; they stretch the opposing team's defence. And with this, accompanied by the attacking minded midfielders on the pitch coming to collect, dragging their opposition around the pitch - it allows gaps to open up.

The three 'passers' take their time. Why waste the possession? Until eventually, a mistake is made and Spurs punish the defensive team - who are now backed into their own third.

With the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min at their disposal, Tottenham can punch through any defence, and are proving a really dangerous side at the moment. Except, of course, this weekend - where they finished goalless with Swansea.