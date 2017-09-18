PHOTO: Shkodran Mustafi Rinses Himself on Instragram Following His Disallowed Goal Against Chelsea

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi took to Instagram to poke fun at his celebration for a disallowed goal against Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday, as reported by The Metro.

The World Cup winner looked to have put the Gunners ahead when he nodded home Alexis Sanchez's whipped freekick, only for the goal to be correctly ruled offside.

Full-time: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal



The points are shared at the Bridge... #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/RU0Obnall1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2017

The flag came too late for the 25-year-old ,however, who was left red-faced after celebrating the effort in front of the travelling fans before it was chalked off.

An Arsenal fan even invaded the pitch in celebration of the apparent goal and Mustafi was quick to make light of his premature celebration, posting a picture of himself with the fan and the caption: "At least I was not left alone during my goal celebration."

🔙🔛🔝 At least I was not left alone during my goal celebration 😂😂😂 #sm20 #CHEARS #COYG A post shared by Shkodran Mustafi (@shkodranmustafi) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

The game gave Eden Hazard his first appearance for the Blues this season, as well as a late cameo for wantaway Chile star Alexis Sanchez.

The game ended in a stalemate, with neither side able to convert their chances. However, Arsenal fans may feel encouraged at the result, given that the Gunners had lost their previous 5 matches at Stamford Bridge, conceding 15 goals.