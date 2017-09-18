Soccer

PHOTO: Simone Zaza's Model Girlfriend Uses Instagram to Lay Into Valencia Boss Marcelino

an hour ago

Chiara Biasi, girlfriend of West Ham United and Valencia flop Simone Zaza, has used Instagram to hit out at her boyfriend's manager Marcelino after the way he treated the striker during Valencia's 1-1 draw with Levante.

It's been a torrid year for Zaza. After his loan move to West Ham was cancelled in January last season from such poor performances, his switch to La Liga has been no more fruitful for his career - scoring only seven goals in 23 appearances for the club.

BIEL ALINO/GettyImages

And the past weekend was no improvement. After storming down the tunnel when substituted, Zaza had to be dragged back out onto the pitch in order to warm down in front of Valencia's travelling fans.

Image by Ben Davies

Marcelino made it clear that he wasn't happy with the 26-year-old after the game; a move that seems to have provoked Zaza's girlfriend Chiara:

"If you want people with character, you must know how to manage them," Her Instagram story read.

"above all you must find the balls you have, do not leave them in a drawer for no reason."

Maintaining her role as Zaza's number one fan, Chiara called out Marcelino whilst defending her boyfriend.

If there is one area in life that Zaza is winning, it's certainly in the relationship department.

His model girlfriend has over 1.5m followers on Instagram, and shows off to everyone just how lucky Zaza is rather frequently:

ℬᎯℬᎽ Ꮆℐℛℒ 🍯

A post shared by ᴄʜɪᴀʀᴀ (@chiarabiasi) on

baby C

A post shared by ᴄʜɪᴀʀᴀ (@chiarabiasi) on

@poissondamour_official 🦈💦

A post shared by ᴄʜɪᴀʀᴀ (@chiarabiasi) on

è benzina sul fuoco ☄️

A post shared by ᴄʜɪᴀʀᴀ (@chiarabiasi) on

there is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise. 📸 @raffomarone

A post shared by ᴄʜɪᴀʀᴀ (@chiarabiasi) on

Regardless of how difficult life on the pitch might get for Simone Zaza, at least he gets to go home every night to Chiara Biasi - his number one fan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters