PHOTO: Simone Zaza's Model Girlfriend Uses Instagram to Lay Into Valencia Boss Marcelino
Chiara Biasi, girlfriend of West Ham United and Valencia flop Simone Zaza, has used Instagram to hit out at her boyfriend's manager Marcelino after the way he treated the striker during Valencia's 1-1 draw with Levante.
It's been a torrid year for Zaza. After his loan move to West Ham was cancelled in January last season from such poor performances, his switch to La Liga has been no more fruitful for his career - scoring only seven goals in 23 appearances for the club.
And the past weekend was no improvement. After storming down the tunnel when substituted, Zaza had to be dragged back out onto the pitch in order to warm down in front of Valencia's travelling fans.
Marcelino made it clear that he wasn't happy with the 26-year-old after the game; a move that seems to have provoked Zaza's girlfriend Chiara:
"If you want people with character, you must know how to manage them," Her Instagram story read.
"above all you must find the balls you have, do not leave them in a drawer for no reason."
Maintaining her role as Zaza's number one fan, Chiara called out Marcelino whilst defending her boyfriend.
If there is one area in life that Zaza is winning, it's certainly in the relationship department.
His model girlfriend has over 1.5m followers on Instagram, and shows off to everyone just how lucky Zaza is rather frequently:
Regardless of how difficult life on the pitch might get for Simone Zaza, at least he gets to go home every night to Chiara Biasi - his number one fan.