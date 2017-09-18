PL Legend Jamie Carragher Trolls Ex-Liverpool Teammate as Hilarious Feud Continues

Jamie Carragher has continued his ongoing battle with former Liverpool star El Hadji Diouf, using the Instagram of club legend Steven Gerrard to take his latest swing at the former Senegalese striker.

Both Diouf and Carragher have taken shots at each other in the past, with the former Liverpool and Bolton striker described as the worst footballer Carragher has ever played with.

In retaliation, Diouf said that Carragher had never done anything for the England national team and the only reason he was a successful player was because of the fact he was born in Liverpool.

⚽️ A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Carragher commented on Gerrard's social media post, a video in which Gerrard is teaching his four-month-old child to kick a ball, saying: "Better than Diouf already! Coaching looks like it's coming on."

Diouf, who was capped 43 times by his country, was signed by Liverpool for €12m in 2002 after a successful spell on loan at Stade Rennais from his parent club RC Lens.





Being shipped out after just two years, Diouf went on to play for Bolton, Sunderland, and a host of other English teams before ending his career at Malaysian side Sabah FA.