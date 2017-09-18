Pochettino Confirms Trio Will Sit Out Through Injury as He's Set to Ring Changes for Barnsley Clash

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that injured trio Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama will miss Tuesday night's Carabao Cup game against Barnsley.

The Argentine manager also revealed that midfielder Harry Winks and deadline day arrival Fernando Llorente are set to start.

Tottenham are expected to make wholesale changes to their side for the league cup, a competition that Pochettino has admitted is not a priority.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"The pressure is to win the Premier League or Champions League," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "They are the two big trophies. I'd love to win a cup for our fans but Tottenham must build a project for the Premier League and Champions League.

"If we forget those two, it's a big mistake. For a big team to win trophies, it means the Premier League or Champions League. Wigan won the FA Cup. Where is Wigan now? League One. That is the most important example."

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is set to return from injury for the clash against Barnley, while a debut could be handed to 17-year-old midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe, who featured several times in pre-season.

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

But highly-rated teenager Marcus Edwards is not likely to be involved having only recently returned from injury.

"Last season was difficult for him (Marcus)," said Pochettino. "He was injured and had an operation. It was tough for him and he dropped a little bit. Now he's feeling his confidence again.

"He played well against United and in the Youth League. He needs to build more his physical condition and it's better in the U23 team. It's a situation we have under control. We are looking after him."