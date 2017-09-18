Pochettino Says Vincent Janssen's Loan Switch Was Mutual Decision Between Club & Player

After scoring his first goal for Fernebache, it has come to light that Vincent Janssen was eager to leave Spurs this summer in search of consistent playing-time, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.





Janssen scored an impressive 27 goals in 34 appearances for Dutch side AZ in the 2015/16 season, which earned the 23-year-old a dream £17 million move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2016.

However, the Dutchman could only muster a disappointing two goals in 27 appearances for the north Londoners, where he fell way behind in the pecking order to the prolific Harry Kane.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

With the arrival of Fernando Llorente on deadline day also, opportunities for Janssen would have likely been few and far between this season.

He himself had the opportunity to relocate to the south coast with Premier League new boys Brighton, but instead opted for a loan spell with Turkish giants Fernebache.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“Here he sometimes played, sometimes didn’t play,” Pochettino explained, speaking to The Evening Standard.

“But you know when you have Harry Kane in your position it’s not easy to fight and be motivated every day to try to give your best.

“It was his decision, with the club’s decision, to send him on loan but we hope he starts to build his confidence and trust and scores goals.”

Image by Milo Radojevic

Already it looks like that decision has paid off, with Janssen registering his first goal for his new club in Fernebache’s 4-1 demolition of fellow Turkish outfit Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Pochettino had nothing but positive things to say when asked about Janssen’s goal, while showing understanding as to why he didn’t hit the ground running at Spurs.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

“I think it’s important for him [to score] because always all the players struggle in their first season in England

“When you come from Netherlands it’s a different level of competition and in the end he wanted to leave and he decided to go to Turkey, and we wish him all the best and we are happy if he scored last night. It was really good for him, to try to build again his confidence.”