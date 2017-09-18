Soccer

Radja Nainggolan Discusses Reasons Behind His 'Hatred' of Juventus During Revealing Interview

15 minutes ago

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed his reasoning for his "hatred" of Juventus, despite admitting they are the best side in Italy.

In an interview with Il Romanista (via Football Italia), the Belgian has claimed his resentment for the Turin outfit has come about due to the perceived preferential treatment they receive from referees.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“Are Juventus still unlikeable and have I ever regretted any of my statements? Never, I say what I think," Nainggolan said. "It all started from my days at Cagliari, I saw certain attitudes to referees on the pitch and the referees seemed to be influenced by them.


“When that happened in a match [against Juve], they were given two penalties outside the box. I said that it was always the same with them, it never changes. And Juventus attacked me. I only gave my opinion. When you score against Juventus, you enjoy the celebration."

The combative midfielder went on to clarify that despite his belief that the Bianconeri are the best Italian side around at present, other teams in Serie A are now catching them up.


“Is the quality of Italian football still the same? The level of competitiveness has risen,” he continued. “In my opinion, there will be more balance. There are better teams now.


“Are Juventus always the favourites? Of course. Their 3-0 defeat to Barcelona was bad, but they’re still the best. I also put Napoli near them. We’re also there."

Roma have made a mixed start to the new league campaign, winning two out of their three opening fixtures, with a 3-1 loss coming against Inter Milan at home in game-week two. 

Nainggolan will be hoping that his side can usurp Juve at the top of the table this season, having finished four points off the champions in second place last year.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters