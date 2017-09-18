Soccer

Red Card Stat Suggests Antonio Conte's Chelsea Could Have a Discipline Problem

an hour ago

David Luiz saw red for a dangerous challenge on Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac on Sunday, but it is becoming something of a regular occurrence for Chelsea.

Fortunately for Antonio Conte and his side, the Brazilian centre-back was dismissed too late in the 0-0 draw for Arsenal to take full advantage, but he will now be set for a spell on the sidelines with a suspension.

There will be concern, however, at the increasing number of red cards picked up by Chelsea players so far this season.

As revealed by Opta, the Blues have had more players sent off in their last five games (three) than in their previous 73.

There also appears to be a particular problem against Arsenal. Chelsea have had a player sent off in their last three meetings with the Gunners.

After the game, Conte suggested that Luiz was fouled prior to his tackle on Kolasinac.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"David Luiz, you know very well that I don’t like to comment about the referee," he said, quoted by Metro. "I don’t do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle.

"We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men."

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill added: "I didn’t see the red card properly but David Luiz thought he was fouled beforehand."

